Today we talk with Green Bay Packer player AJ Dillon and his wife Gabrielle about cleaning up after the big game party this weekend. They are in Arizona for all the fun festivities. They will share go-to party dishes and how to get everything cleaned and ready for Valentine's Day. They are asking viewers to take part in the Finish 24 hour Challenge.
Posted at 10:06 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 11:06:22-05
