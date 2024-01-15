Clean Out Your Place With the Help of Veterans

With the new year, it may have seemed like the perfect time to go through your house and purge whatever you wanted gone. This build up can lead to clutter than can be overwhelming, leaving you stuck. If you want to clear out your space but kind seem to find motivation, this group of Veterans would love to help you out!

Camo Crew Junk Removal is a Veteran owned, community-based junk removal service that believes everyone should be able to live freely in their home. Judgment free and time efficient, this team works quickly and kindly to bring you peace of mind. Andy Weins, the owner, and his team loads and unloads items by hand. Every item either gets donated or recycled as often as they can to save them from landfills.

If this sounds like the peace that you could use in your life, get them a call, (414) 420-2266!

Veterans always receive a 10% discount.