Clean Out Your Collection of Skincare Products

Dr. Deborah Manjoney from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to remind viewers it might be time to go through your skincare products this spring. She emphasizes the importance of getting rid of what you don't like or don't use, refreshing your regimen and keeping products that are sure to deep clean your skin too! Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering a 10% DISCOUNT on up to THREE fresh products, with the disposal of the same number of old, tired or expired products. They will take what you want to trash! For more information, visit online at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa.