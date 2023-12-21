Classic Picture Books for the Holidays

Everyone loves Carole Barrowman's book recommendations, and she's back once more before 2024! Sharing her favorite classic picture books, and also some new ones, Carole has fantastic ideas that you can share with loved ones.

Her two classics, The Twelve Days of Christmas, by Hilary Knight, and Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats, are must haves around the holidays. Their fun and whimsical plots offer excitement year after year!

Carole can't go into a new year without appreciating the books its given, so she is also sharing two new releases as well! Marc Burnett and Jon Klassen's book, How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney?, answers the question kids have had for decades. Lastly, Don't Let Pigeon Drive the Sleigh, by Mo Willems, is perhaps a warning for anyone who has considered.

Check out these fun stories to share during the holidays!