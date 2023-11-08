Classic Holiday Stuffing - Make it Your Way!

Making holiday stuffing the entire family can enjoy has never been so easy. Chef Kate Konen from Jones Dairy Farm will be showing us how to create two easy sausage stuffing recipes, one traditional and one gluten-free, using the Jones All Natural Roll Sausage. Since Jones products are certified gluten-free, you can easily eliminate gluten just by using cubes of cut up gluten-free bread, and then customize the recipe based on your family’s taste preferences. According to Chef Kate, leftover stale bread works great for stuffing cubes. Keep it traditional or elevate it with diced apples, cranberries, pomegranate arils, and more!

Jones Dairy Farm, a seventh-generation family-owned and operated business based in nearby Fort Atkinson, Wisconsin, has been making breakfast sausage based on an original family recipe for more than 130 years. Jones makes a host of breakfast meats with simple ingredients including all-natural sausage, naturally smoked ham and Canadian bacon, dry aged hickory and cherrywood smoked bacon and braunschweiger.

Available at many retailers throughout Greater Milwaukee and the Jones Market located in Fort Atkinson. Check out the product locator on the Jones website (www.jonesdairyfarm.com) to find the grocery stores near you. Jones Sausage is ALWAYS found in the freezer section because in order to keep it fresh, you got to keep it frozen. Visit the Jones Dairy Farm website for these stuffing recipes and many more holiday classics. Visit www.jonesdairyfarm.comfor more info.

Try the recipe out for yourself! Link to sausage stuffing (both ways) recipe here!

https://www.jonesdairyfarm.com/recipes/easy-sausage-stuffing-two-ways/ [jonesdairyfarm.com]

