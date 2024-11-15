CityTins Celebrates 15 Years!

For 15 years, CityTins has been operating as a women-owned business supporting and celebrating other small businesses along the way. Tara Laatch and Christin Cilento come into the studio today to talk with us about their holiday, and post-new years, operation. With the holidays approaching, CityTins can be the perfect gift for any occasion or loved one. Inside every kitschy tin is a coaster gift card worth $5-10 each off your tab at the venue featured on the coaster. A $200 value in every tin for just $30. Looking to catch these ladies in-person? Come meet them at Christkinlmarkt in Wawatosa on December 4-22! For more information on CityTins, visit CityTins.