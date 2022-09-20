Cine Sin Fronteras’ Hispanic Heritage Month Programming

Cine Sin Fronteras will be hosting a number of events to celebrate their Hispanic heritage September 15 - October 15! The events will showcase new Latinx films and local Latinx artists.

Cine Sin Fronteras’ goal is to create spaces for Milwaukee’s Latinx Community to celebrate our culture as well as give a spotlight to Latinx contemporary art. All events are open to the public - there will be music, vendors, and, of course, Latinx film screenings! Their program coordinator, Adilene Quezada, joins us to talk about the upcoming events.