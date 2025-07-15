July is Chronic Disease Awareness Month, and each year, approximately 177,000 adults 65 and older are hospitalized due to RSV, and an estimated 14,000 of those cases result in death. Dr. Samantha Picking and Dr. Candince Robinson join The Morning Blend to discuss how adults aged 60 and older, especially those with certain underlying conditions, should be aware of the risks of severe RSV and go to their local Walgreens Pharmacy to see if RSV vaccination is right for them.

For more information and to schedule a vaccine, visit EasyVax Scheduler | Vaccines