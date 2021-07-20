Christmas in July for Skincare!

While it may be the middle of July, it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas! For Pour Moi, the twelve days of Christmas are coming early this year. To celebrate, Ulli Haslacher from Pour Moi is joined by the one and only Santa Claus! They will share the twelve climate-smart anti-aging products that are sold at Christmas miracle prices.

12 Days of Xmas in July: Midwest

Special Pricing: 997 with FREE Shipping

Retail Value: $367

Offer Good Through: July 26, 2021

For more information, visit pourmoiskincare.com/Milwaukee or call 909-243-1456.