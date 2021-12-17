Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Christmas Gifts With Lasting Value

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 11:25 AM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 12:25:28-05

We have more last-minute Christmas gift ideas! Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has a variety of gifts from stocking stuffers to year-round favorites. If you cannot decide, or wish to gift something that has lasting value, like a therapeutic service, then a gift card is a wonderful idea. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to share gift ideas and prices. Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has just concluded their 12 Days of Christmas Specials but will extend their 12th day gift card sale through December 24th.

Every $100 in gift cards purchased from now until Christmas gets an additional $20 promotional gift card that can be used through the end of March

Give them a call to reserve an item 262-746-9088 or for more information, go to wimedispa.com

