Choosing the Right Medicare Plan for You!

Humana
Confused on which Medicare plan is right for you or your loved ones? With more than 40 options, it’s no wonder the Annual Election Period for Medicare is a confusing time! Humana can help with this process. We welcome Steve Henderson, Senior Vice President Catherine Field and Humana's Medical Director Dr. Kahesha Franklin to talk to us all about Medicare options! Catherine says a Medicare Advantage plan provides coverage for physician and hospital visits along with Medicare Part D, and possibly more. Dr. Kahesha Franklin also tells us about the benefits that a Medicare Advantage Plan can offer! With Humana, compare plans for 2024 that fit your needs! To learn more visit www.Humana.com/Medicare101!
Posted at 11:29 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-24 13:33:18-04

