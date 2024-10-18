Choosing the Right Color to Coat Your Space Anew!

Today we are met with Michael Madson, Owner of Colorwheel Painting to discuss all the options and ways to transform your home with paint! Visit their booth to learn more and work to transform your space today!

NARI Milwaukee's 34th annual Home & Remodeling Show is October 18-20, 2024, at the Exposition Center, Wisconsin State Fair Park. Nearly 100 exhibitors will offer remodeling and home improvement advice for 2025 projects. Highlights include Halloween-themed "Spooky Spaces" and "Greenhouse Grove" by local students.

Hours: Friday, Oct. 18, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets: $10, $8 seniors; free for children under 17, military, first responders, and medical staff. Parking: $10.

Location: 8200 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis. More info: NARIMilwaukee.org/Show or 414-771-4071.