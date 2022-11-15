Watch Now
Shady Lane Greenhouse
Shady Lane Greenhouse is having a family fun event for children big and small. The children's Christmas party will be filled with activities for children, food and music. The event is their kickoff to the "most wonderful and magic time of the year." They will also have a visit from Santa. Most importantly their G scale model railroad will be running in all of its Christmas glory! Jessica Tighe joins Heidi Hornung the retail manager at Shady Lane Greenhouse to tell us all about the fun holiday events happening. For more information, please visit www.shadylanegreenhouse.com
Posted at 11:22 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 12:22:26-05

For more information, please visit www.shadylanegreenhouse.com

