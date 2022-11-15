Shady Lane Greenhouse is having a family fun event for children big and small. The children's Christmas party will be filled with activities for children, food and music. The event is their kickoff to the "most wonderful and magic time of the year." They will also have a visit from Santa. Most importantly their G scale model railroad will be running in all of its Christmas glory! Jessica Tighe joins Heidi Hornung the retail manager at Shady Lane Greenhouse to tell us all about the fun holiday events happening.

For more information, please visit www.shadylanegreenhouse.com