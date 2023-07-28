Top-of-mind for many parents of young children this back-to-school season is the need for high-quality childcare and early childhood education. A new survey from The Goddard School found parents of children ages six and under rated social-emotional development the most important factor when choosing a childcare provider or school. Parents also prioritized safety and security and academic growth.

Social-emotional learning is the development of social interaction, understanding and managing emotions and practicing self-regulation skills. Teachers can help develop these skills with lessons on emotions, encouraging behaviors that promote positive interactions and practicing how to interact with others in different social situations.

Today we are joined by Dennis R. Maple, Chairman and CEO, and Dr. Lauren Starnes, Chief Academic Officer, both of Goddard Systems, LLC. They will discuss the latest parent survey and share tips on how parents can best prepare themselves and their child for a new school year.