Led by Chief Dioramist D. Kirschling, Diarama-Rama gathers adults annually to craft miniature scenes on a chosen theme. From "Milwaukee" in 2016 to this year's "The 90s," participants recreate nostalgic moments, fostering community and creativity. It celebrates the simplicity of craft, proving that small mediums can evoke profound emotions.
Chief Dioramist Leads National Diorama Month Celebration!
D. Kirschling
Posted at 12:46 PM, Mar 26, 2024
