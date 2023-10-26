Cherry Cola Lips Are It

Everyone knows the colors that seem to be in every fall and winter, but what if we turned those colors into the hot new lip trend? Beth Frost from Merle Norman is sharing how to achieve the Cherry Cola lip look and what products to use.



With a burgundy lip liner, Merlot is perfect shade for a brown/natural undertone. Plus, the lip liner told by Merle Norman has a convenient brush as the opposite end, so using that, go in an buff inward. A matte cherry lip color should be placed in the center of your lips. Merle Norman has beautiful Rosewood and Blackberry colors available for a warm or cool toned look. Using a tissue, make sure to blot the lips to give it a more lip-stained look. Lastly, use their Plush Lip Gloss for a plump and glossy look. If you'd rather have an overall sheer lip, skip the lipstick and go straight for the gloss!

This color combination is perfect for the holidays and looks amazing on everyone who tries, so stop in to Merle Beauty for the products above to get the perfect Cherry Cola Lip!Located at 158 E Wisconsin Ave, Oconomowoc, and with more locations in Wisconsin and one in Illinois, it's super easy to get your hands on these amazing products. Visit their site merlenorman.com for more information.