Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza: The Ultimate Snack Collaboration Hits Shelves

It's Palermo's Friday! Check out our features this week, Palermo’s Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza!

Cheez-It™ Frozen Pizza is the unexpected collaboration snack fans didn’t know they needed. Palermo Villa, Inc., a frozen pizza giant, and Cheez-It®, a leading snack brand, have partnered to bring Cheez-It Frozen Pizza to life – a 12 inch, ultra-thin, and crispy Original Cheez-It flavored crust made with 100% real cheese, paired with your favorite pizza toppings to remind you of the irresistible, cheesy flavor you love.

For more information about Cheez-It Frozen Pizza and to find a retailer near you, visit cheezit.palermovillainc.com. Enjoy the cheesy goodness that only Cheez-It can deliver, now in pizza form!