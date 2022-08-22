Dr. Megan Rorabeck, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board-Certified Women's Health Clinical Specialist, and Author of Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women and Molly Sommerhalder, Yoga Teacher, Women's Pelvic Floor Advocate and former pelvic health patient are back to talk about common myths that regularly affect women. A big topic that we hear a lot about is leaking when we laugh, jump, and lift. They will tell us about options for resources that are out there to help women with leaking.
Cheers to Better Pelvic Health
Dr. Megan Rorabeck and Molly Sommerhalder
Posted at 10:40 AM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 11:40:43-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.