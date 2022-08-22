Cheers to Better Pelvic Health

Dr. Megan Rorabeck, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Board-Certified Women's Health Clinical Specialist, and Author of Between the Hips: A Practical Guide for Women and Molly Sommerhalder, Yoga Teacher, Women's Pelvic Floor Advocate and former pelvic health patient are back to talk about common myths that regularly affect women. A big topic that we hear a lot about is leaking when we laugh, jump, and lift. They will tell us about options for resources that are out there to help women with leaking.