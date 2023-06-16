Checkout This New Summerfest Sponsor

Stephanie Schafer and Fiona Redhair from Johnsonville Sausage join us today to talk about being a new Summerfest Sponsor. The Johnsonville Summerville Stage will offer guests several great events and new food items to enjoy such as Summerville Nachos. There will also be the Johnsonville Marketplace pop-up store with hilarious, creative and unique sausage apparel, grilling accessories, kids’ items, etc. Johnsonville will have plenty of events like The SuperHole pro-am cornhole tournament, Top Your Brat Contest, and Johnsonville Racing Sausages on Children's Day, and more!

Free sausage samples will be available every Thursday and Friday during Summerfest from 3-6 pm! For more informaion, visit online at Johnsonville.