Checking for Melanoma

Dr. Julie Karen a board certified dermatologist joins us today to talk about skin cancer. Did you know that 1 in 5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime? Every hour of every day one American dies from melanoma. Using sunscreen everyday helps reduce your risk. Innovative and exciting technology is allowing people to detect skin cancer sooner. DermTech melanoma tests utilizes a smart sticker that can painlessly screen your lesions and get test results back within one week. Talk to your doctor about this procedure or visit DermTech.com.