Check Out This Basement Transformation

Today we give you a preview of a full house remodel with multiple additions. It is one of the homes on the Nari Milwaukee Tour of remodeled homes. This lower level had 2 egress windows installed in order to make way for a bedroom and rec room. David Hoffman, with Highpoint Design Build Group explains the importance of NARI Milwaukee, what to expect on this tour of remodeled homes, and shows us around this Franksville lower level.

NARI Milwaukee is hosting its annual Tour of Remodeled Homes Sat., May 18, and Sun., May 19, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 10-stop tour features beautiful home additions, stunning kitchen remodels, whole home transformations, as well as updated living and dining rooms, sunrooms, bedroom suites, bathrooms, laundry rooms and mudrooms. New this year, the tour will showcase a “resort-style” backyard with a 20’ x 40’ inground pool, outdoor kitchen, fire pit and striking paver staircase and patio.

Tickets for the NARI Milwaukee Tour of Remodeled Homes are $20 online and can be purchased at NARIMilwaukee.org/Tour.