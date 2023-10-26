Check Out the Nuncrackers!

Everyone has a Christmas song that they know and love, but what if there was a fun new take on these songs? Kelley Faulkner, along with some of the singing sisters in the show, from Milwaukee Rep is sharing a family friendly events that will be going on throughout the holiday season, from November 3rd to January 7th. The singing sisters of Nunsense will be sharing yuletide laughs, cheerful carols, and some holiday mischief. With performances of traditional holiday songs, a silly secret Santa contest, and a not-so-graceful take on Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker Ballet, this will be a great show you won't want to miss!

Add a little holiday joy early this year and get tickets to their opening night, or at any other show throughout their run at the Stackner Cabaret, located in Patty & Jay Baker Theater Complex, 108 E Wells St, Milwaukee. For tickets, visit milwaukeerep.com. Don't miss out of this jolly fun performance!