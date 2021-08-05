Watch
Check out Some Furniture at the Fair!

With By the Yard
Posted at 11:03 AM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 12:03:20-04

Today is officially the first day of the Wisconsin State Fair! In addition to the delicious food and adorable animals, there are also tons of shopping opportunities for you to check out in the Expo Building. As we’re approaching the end of summer, By the Yard has some fantastic sales on maintenance-free outdoor furniture. Joining us to share more about the last chance prices is Jacob Wolf, the Sales Managers at By the Yard.

Right now, you can get 10% off outdoor furniture plus free shipping from By the Yard! You can go to bytheyard.net and use code WSF, stop by booth 1425 at the Wisconsin State fair, head over to their location at Mayfair Mall, or call 877-220-0448 to start your shopping spree today.

