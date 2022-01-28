Chatting With Willy Porter

Our friend Willy Porter joins us to talk music, concerts and more. Join Willy on his Facebook page tomorrow at 7 pm for Live From The Bunker! Willy has long been a supporter of Advocates of Ozaukee. He usually does a benefit concert in February, but it has been moved to May this year. For more visit Willy's website.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 11:30:32-05
