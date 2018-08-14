Chatting with Mrs. Wisconsin 2018

Two months ago, Wisconsin crowned the 2018 Mrs. Wisconsin, and now Regina Curran is on the road to Mrs. America! We're so glad she can make a stop with us on The Morning Blend to discuss the crown and her important platform.

The Mrs. America Pageant is Saturday, August 25. You can vote for Regina in the Fabulous Face contest at MrsAmerica.com. For more information, visit Regina Curran on Facebook. And if you or someone you know is struggling, you can always call the Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).