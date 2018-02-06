Chatting with America's Got Talent Winner Darci Lynne

The amazingly talented Darci Lynne was the youngest contestant to ever win NBC's "America's Got Talent", garnering the most votes ever for a final performance. And now you can see her LIVE in Milwaukee! Darci Lynne joins us on the phone to discuss her experience on the show and what you can expect at her show this Saturday.

Be sure to catch ventriloquist/singer Darci Lynne this Saturday, February 10, at the Riverside Theater. For more information and tickets, visit PabstTheater.org.