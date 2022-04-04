Charity Events, Expecting and International Basketball

We are thrilled to welcome Olivia Harlan Dekker back to The Morning Blend. Her and husband Sam Dekker will soon be new parents. She will also chat about a cause dear to her heart. The annual Children's Cancer Family Foundation gala and auction is Saturday, April 9 at Poplar Hall in Appleton. Olivia is hosting the gala for the 5th year in a row.

CCFF serves families in Northeastern Wisconsin battling pediatric cancer by giving them financial grants, a community and a network. The Kentucky Derby-themed gala event will feature music, southern cuisine and a live auction full of unique items and experiences. All proceeds will help CCFF deliver their mission to provide financial assistance to those local families affected by pediatric cancer.

The Gold Ribbon Gala event's registration begins at 5:30pm on April 9 and the program will start at 6:30pm. To register now or to donate please visit www.ccffnew.org/gold-ribbon-gala.