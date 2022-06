Bronzeville Foundation works as a third party to feed the homeless. Co-founder and CAO, Donavan Hunt, joins us to discuss the upcoming charity event.

The Bronzeville Foundation's 2nd annual charity basketball game is June 16. The doors open at 5:30pm and the game starts at 6pm at Brown Deer High School. Free admission. They highly encourage donations towards the foundation. For more information, please visit bronzeville-foundation.com