A Book To Help Kids Build Social Skills
Local author and Executive Director of Forte Theatre Company, Brenda Dodge, brings us the book "Character Kids." Character Kids contains 135 theater games that help students develop important life skills. It’s a no-prep resource that will bring creative drama activities to your students in a fun, fast and effective way – no theater experience required! Each chapter focuses on a different personal or social skill - such as emotional literacy, teamwork and creative thinking - and includes 15 drama games that support that skill. Character Kids is meant to be used by teachers - or anyone who works with children - to quickly and effectively tap into character education while the kids are having a lot of fun. While the book was designed with grades K-5 in mind, students of all ages will benefit from the skills learned in these activities. The games aren’t cumulative and can be played in as little as 5–10 minutes. The book is available on Amazon.
Each chapter focuses on a different personal or social skill - such as emotional literacy, teamwork and creative thinking - and includes 15 drama games that support that skill. Character Kids is meant to be used by teachers - or anyone who works with children - to quickly and effectively tap into character education while the kids are having a lot of fun. While the book was designed with grades K-5 in mind, students of all ages will benefit from the skills learned in these activities. The games aren’t cumulative and can be played in as little as 5–10 minutes.
The book is available on Amazon.

