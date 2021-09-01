Channel Your Inner Thespian at Summerfest!

Summerfest is more than just music! This Saturday, you’ll have the chance to watch a fabulous play on the new Northwestern Mutual Community Park Stage during Children’s Fest Day. First Stage will be performing Adventures with the Three Little Pigs, which is perfect for the little ones in your life. Julia Magnasco, Director of Educational Programming at First Stage, joins us live this morning from the Summerfest grounds. Julia will share all the information you’ll need to make the most out of Children’s Fest Day.

For more information, visit summerfest.com.