Changing Women's Healthcare with The Revitalize Remedy

Revitalize Physical Therapy
Revitalize Physical Therapy's goal is to change how women receive healthcare throughout the various stages of their life by providing a unique, proven program. The Revitalize Remedy program offers customizable care plans that have three phases of rehab, they are ensuring that they address the nutritional, lifestyle and physical factors of their issues to provide the fastest, best long term results. Physical Therapist and Owner of Revitalize Physical Therapy, Dr. Brenda Heinecke, joins us to talk about finding the right program for you. $97 Pelvic Health Assessment. Discuss your issues more thoroughly with one of their doctors then get answers as to what is causing those issues and what the plan is to resolve them. Call to schedule your pelvic health assessment (414)331-2323 or email contact@revitalize-pt.com
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 11:13:12-04

