Changing The Way Hunger is Addressed in Milwaukee

Kinship is building a permanent home at the crossroads of Riverwest and

Harambee to change the way hunger is addressed in Milwaukee. By using food as an entry

point, we can create a community where all are nourished, all belong, and all prosper.

Kinship Community Food Center engages volunteers and neighborhood residents to end hunger, isolation and poverty. Its innovative programs improve food security and wellness, foster belonging and community engagement, and empower stability and economic prosperity in the city of Milwaukee. Kinship envisions a community where all are nourished, all belong, and all prosper.

Programs include a free food market, urban farm, collaborative meals and wellness programs, crisis assistance and mentoring, training and education programs, and employment readiness through Kinship Café and Catering. Founded in 1979 and formerly known as the Riverwest Food Pantry, Kinship serves five zip codes in the city of Milwaukee.

Vincent Noth, President & CEO of Kinship Community Food Center along Robin Cardine, a prior Workforce Program Trainee join the show to talk about the changes.