Changing the Game in Shopping

Product of the Year, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, has changed the game of shopping by awarding brand recognition to the products that deserve it. By the votes of 40,000 consumers and the familiar red logo, shoppers can cut through the cluttered store shelves and purchase the best products for their family.

Established over 30 years ago in France, Product of the Year (POY) currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. With over 30 years of operation working with leaders like P&G, Johnson & Johnson, GSK, Kimberly Clark and many more, Product of The Year is a tested and trusted source on a global scale. Joining us to reveal the 2024 Product of the Year Award winners and share tips on how to bring home the top-rated and most innovative products of 2024, Shop TODAY/NBC Contributor, Chassie Post.

