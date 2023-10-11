Changing Health Research for the Better

The Medical College of Wisconsin is Milwaukee’s partner in the National Institutes of Health’s All of Us Research Program and a member of the All of Us Wisconsin Consortium. We welcome Karen Dotson, MHSA, program director and Taquanda Gilbert-Crampton, engagement manager to tell us about the mission behind the research program and how it can benefit you and the surrounding community. The mission of All of Us is to speed up health research breakthroughs by creating one of the largest and most diverse health research databases in the world. All of Us is asking one million or more people from all walks of life to help fill the gaps in our knowledge about why people get sick or stay healthy. Participant data include genetics, electronic health records, family history, lifestyle, environment, and social determinants of health, like income and education.

For more information about the All of Us Research Program and how to join, visit JoinAllofUs.org/MKEor call at 414-955-2689.