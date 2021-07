It seems like most people have chicken for dinner at least a couple times a week. But being a dinnertime staple means that you can often fall into a rut, and your chicken meals get boring. Well today we have some simple and tasty ways to mix up your chicken routine! Culinary Expert Kristina Vanni joins us with three great recipes that are sure to be “supper stars” in your house!

See below for Kristina's recipes: