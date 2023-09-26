Change a Child's Life with Blessings in a Backpack

Today on the show we have Susan Reed, the Managing Director with Blessings in a Backpack, and Jeffery Johnson, Project Manager from Johnson & Son's Paving, to talk about what good this organization has done for the community.

The whole program started back in 2005, and today Blessings in a Backpack has provided 23.5 million hunger-free weekends for more than 838,600 kids nationwide. Their mission has proven itself irreplaceable, as they have done incredible things for thousands of families around the country. Kids need nourishment to learn and grow and being given the chance to do so is something kids shouldn't be denied.

One county that has done great things for it's community is Waukesha, feeding 3600 kids and working at 37 different schools, there is no questioning their impact. Now, Blessings in a Backpack are helping to host the Bridge The Gap Gala, an event with entertainment and fine dining. This great event will be benefiting Blessings in a Backpack Waukesha County, so they can keep up all the great work they have been doing for the community.

For more information on the Gala or getting involved, please visit waukesha.blessingsinabackpack.org.

Located at 2010 Springdale Road Waukesha, WI.