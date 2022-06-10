Cell Therapy Treatments

Dr. Deborah Manjoney and Dr. Scott Stanwyck from Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa join us virtually at a Cell Surgical Conference in Las Vegas. At this annual meeting, they learn about the newest research and applications for using your own cells to treat disease or rejuvenate the body.

World class speakers are presenting on: stem cells, exosomes, peptides, growth factors, hair regeneration, treatment of bone and joint problems and more! Some of the uncharted areas that will be presented include reports of treatments for seizure disorder, injuring recovery, causes of aging and longevity medicine.

They currently offer some forms of regenerative or rejuvenating therapies at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa or Transformed Therapeutics. For more information, please visit www.wimedispa.com or transformedtherapeutics.com