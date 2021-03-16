Celebrating Women Owned DIY Businesses

It’s Women’s History Month and to celebrate, Michaels stores is spotlighting women-owned DIY small businesses to tell us how Michaels stores has helped them and they can help YOU too.

As a wife and husband duo, Creative Amme – specializes in acrylic, vinyl, engraving, and printed signage. Each piece is completely custom and a portion of their sales go towards feeding kids with hearing impairments in Thailand and to helping kids who fall victim to human/sex trafficking.

Today Malasa Durongphant joins us to talk more about her amazing journey.