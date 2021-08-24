Celebrating the Milwaukee River Greenway!

Over the river and through the woods, the Milwaukee River Greenway Coalition is celebrating its 15-year anniversary! They have plenty of events planned such as bird walks, kayaking, fishing, film screenings, and a 15-mile hike challenge. Come enjoy the beauty of the Milwaukee river, while supporting a great cause! River Revitalization Foundation Executive Director, Kimberly Gleffe, is here to share more about these community events.

Several events will be held every week through October 17! For more information on participating in these events or volunteering, call 414-271-8000 or visit riverrevitalizationfoundation.org.