Celebrating the Holidays with Jones Ham & More

Jones Dairy Farm is excited for one of their favorite times of the year. Mariah Hadler from the Jones Market is here to talk about what makes Jones Ham so special, the 20% off ham sale, holiday gift ideas and everything else that’s happening this holiday season at the Jones Market in nearby Fort Atkinson.

They have a special holiday event happening called Magic on Janesville Avenue on Friday, December 9th from 3:00 – 6:30 p.m.

Go to Gluten-Free All-Natural Breakfast Sausage | Jones (jonesdairyfarm.com) for more information.