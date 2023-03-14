Celebrating The Efforts From Walk-On Players

It's March Madness, a time when America celebrates the standouts and stars. But there is another group of players whose efforts go largely unrecognized-they are the walk-ons. They are not recruited by their teams and they do not have athletic scholarships, but what they do have is passion and determination. To honor these players, Degree has teamed up with University of Connecticut basketball walk-on, Andre Johnson Jr. to tell us more about it. For more information visit online at March Madness with Degree Deodorant.