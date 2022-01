Today is National Squirrel Appreciation Day! Squirrels have been called the world’s cutest rodents, but not everyone is a fan. Some people love them because they’re an important animal in the spread of oak trees. Others despise them, saying they’re an “invasive species.” Wildlife Director at the Wisconsin Humane Society, Crystal Sharlow-Schaefer joins us to help us understand more about our bushy-tailed neighbors.

For any questions about squirrels, go to wihumane.org