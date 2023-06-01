Celebrating Pride Month

David Caruso introduces us to Pride Month at Saint Kate-The Arts Hotel.

Anwar Floyd-Pruitt, Associate Curator of Contemporary Arts MOWA, chats with us about why Saint Kate is the perfect place to celebrate Pride Month. While staying Saint Kate individuals can expect to lively night music, a variety of bars and restaurants, and six unique rotating art galleries that feature emerging and established artists from Milwaukee and beyond. Saint Kate is offering the Rainbow Reign package during the month of June which has exclusive offers. To learn more about the hotel and offers visit Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel