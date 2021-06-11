Watch
Celebrating One Year of Business

The Flannel Fox in Wauwatosa
Last summer during the height of the pandemic, The Flannel Fox in Wauwatosa was unable to celebrate its grand opening. This weekend, the store has plenty to celebrate: a grand opening, one year anniversary, and the reawakening of things as we come out of the pandemic. Stop in the store to find women’s apparel, great gifts for Father’s Day, accessories, home accents, and more! Joining us today is Co-Owner Melyssa Bauer, and she will share more information about this special celebration.

The Flannel Fox’s one year anniversary and grand opening will be held on Saturday, June 12 from 10am – 5pm. There will be live music with local guitarist Jack Tell, delicious treats, and cocktail samples while shopping. If you stop in or order online on Saturday, you’ll receive 15% off your total purchase!

For more information, visit flannelfoxtosa.com. You can also find them on Facebook or Instagram.

