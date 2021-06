June is National Safety Month, which focuses on reducing unintentional injuries and deaths at work. Since many people are starting to return to the office, it’s more important than ever to discuss work safety! Joining us today is Mike Bertling, an attorney from McLario, Helm, Bertling & Spiegel. Mike will share the steps that you should take if you find yourself in a workplace incident.

To set up your free consultation, call 262-251-4210 or visit mclario.com.