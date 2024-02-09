Celebrating National Pizza Day

Our friend Augie Haas is back to help celebrate National Pizza Day! Augie's sister, Andrea is the owner of Riverwest Pizza. Be sure to check out their menu. The Golden Child Pizza is named after Augie! Riverwest Pizza is located at 932 E Wright St, Milwaukee, WI, 53212 (414) 269-9703

Augie is professional musician and he is playing tonight with 8 other musicians at the Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts located at 926 East Center Street. Doors open at 7.

