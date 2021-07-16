Watch
Celebrating National Minority Mental Health Awareness Month

With UW “All of Us”
Posted at 10:41 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 11:41:43-04

July is a month to raise awareness of the unique mental health challenges and needs of historically disenfranchised or oppressed racial and ethnic groups in America. Many of these groups are often underrepresented in research, as well. Here today to ensure that “All of Us” are included in mental health discussion and research is Vivian King, Communications Advisor for UW "All of Us" Milwaukee, and Dr. Dominique Pritchett, a Licensed Therapist.

Dr. Dominique Pritchett is also a speaker and mental health consultant! To reach out to her, visit dominiquepritchett.com.

To learn more about the “All of Us” research program, visit joinallofus.org or call 414-588-4046.

