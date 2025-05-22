Watch Now
Celebrating Mental Health Month

Mosaic Counseling
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Mosaic Counseling is here to make mental wellness more accessible than ever. With five Wisconsin-based locations and a dedicated local team, we offer therapy, medication management, ADHD and DNA testing, and prevention-focused programs. We're currently offering a free "check up from the neck up" assessment and access to their RISE Challenge, a guided, online mental wellness journey designed to build resilience and self-care habits. Join them this month to take the first step toward thriving because mental health is health.

For more information call (262) 518-0094 or visit: Mosaic Counseling

