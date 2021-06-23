The COVID-19 pandemic has been a difficult time for many, especially for local business owners. As the community returns to a new normal, Brookfield Square would like to highlight a few of your favorite local retailers! There are over 20 locally owned & operated stores, venues, and restaurants, plus hundreds of local managers and employees. Senior Marketing Director at Brookfield Square, Melissa Cavanagh, joins us to discuss the “We Are Local” campaign.

Brookfield Square is celebrating local businesses and employees with a great giveaway. You can enter for the chance to win a “We Are Local” gift box by texting keyword LOCAL to 444-222 from your mobile device. Three lucky winners will take home an entire local gift box filled with items, valued at over $155! Winners will be randomly selected and notified on or around July 1.