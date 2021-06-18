Celebrating Juneteenth with a Webinar!

Just one year ago, COVID-19 cases were rising and there was a backdrop of racial unrest in the United States. With a desire to educate the public, The UW-Madison Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships in Milwaukee teamed up to create a free webinar series in 2020. This webinar series is coming back in 2021 to celebrate Juneteenth!

Joining us today is Gina Green-Harris, with the UW Center for Community Engagement and Health Partnerships, and Dr. Bashir Easter from UW "All of Us" Milwaukee. They will discuss the importance of the “Addressing Systemic Racism: One Year Later, Where Are We Now?” webinar and share its impact.

Click here to register for today’s webinar, there’s still time! To see the 2020 webinar series, visit lihf.wisc.edu/adressingracism.html. To learn more about "All of Us", you can visit nationally at joinallofus.org or via UW at allofus.wisc.edu/about/.

TMJ4 will broadcast the Milwaukee Juneteenth Day Parade beginning at 8 am tomorrow morning!